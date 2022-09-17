 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsFidget is a high energy girl with a light brown chocolate coat.

Bear is a sweet male wanting a home of his own.

Garnet is a sweet girl with a pretty dark red coat.

Hattie is a laidback girl with a sweet face.

Magnus is a handsome, big boy looking for his forever home.

CatsAmelia is a sweet calico and tabby girl.

Kichee is a pretty black and white tuxedo cat.

Krissy is a playful younger tortoiseshell.

Salem is a sweet girl with a shiny black coat.

Waylon is a handsome, vocal boy who likes attention.

