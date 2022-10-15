Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Gabe is a very friendly younger male looking for a new home.

Gal is a sweet girl with a pretty blue and tan coat.

Guy is sibling to Gal and also has a sweet disposition.

Piddler is a high energy boy who likes to play.

Scarlet is a pretty girl with a beautiful red coat.

Cats

Alanie is a beauty with a unique spotted coat.

Lori, Lynx, North and Silvia are all working cats. They would love to spend their time outside.