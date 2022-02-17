Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.
To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.
Dogs
Blu is a gentle giant with the sweetest disposition.
Jax is a young energetic male that would make a great family dog.
Leon is a bit timid but would come out of his shell with the right family.
Miley is a sweet girl with the prettiest pittie smile.
Xena is a pretty girl who would love to be your companion.
Cats
Anna is Lorna’s daughter and took after her mother with her pretty pastel calico coat.
Lorna is a beautiful pastel calico that has raised her family and is ready for her next adventure.
Mochi is a sweet calico and tabby that would love to be someone’s lap baby.
Nella is a striking buff and white female looking for her forever home
Ruthie is an older lady who would love to spend out her golden years with a family of her own.