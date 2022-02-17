 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Blu is a gentle giant with the sweetest disposition.

Jax is a young energetic male that would make a great family dog.

Leon is a bit timid but would come out of his shell with the right family.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Miley is a sweet girl with the prettiest pittie smile.

Xena is a pretty girl who would love to be your companion.

Cats

Anna is Lorna’s daughter and took after her mother with her pretty pastel calico coat.

Lorna is a beautiful pastel calico that has raised her family and is ready for her next adventure.

Mochi is a sweet calico and tabby that would love to be someone’s lap baby.

Nella is a striking buff and white female looking for her forever home

Ruthie is an older lady who would love to spend out her golden years with a family of her own.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Blu

Blu
+9 
Animal Tracks: Jax

Jax
+9 
Animal Tracks: Leon

Leon
+9 
Animal Tracks: Miley

Miley
+9 
Animal Tracks: Xena

Xena
+9 
Animal Tracks: Anna

Anna
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lorna

Lorna
+9 
Animal Tracks: Mochi

Mochi
+9 
Animal Tracks: Nella

Nella
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ruthie

Ruthie
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Would you drink gin made from elephant dung?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert