Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Blu is a gentle giant with the sweetest disposition.

Jax is a young energetic male that would make a great family dog.

Leon is a bit timid but would come out of his shell with the right family.

Miley is a sweet girl with the prettiest pittie smile.

Xena is a pretty girl who would love to be your companion.

Cats