Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsPablo is a very handsome champagne color with eyes that match.

Dharma is a sweet girl with a dark brindle coat.

Drake is very outgoing and would love a new home.

Lois is a big girl with a loving nature.

Rocco is a big friendly gray male.

CatsAudri is a pretty medium-haired black tabby.

Briana has such a pretty round face.

Chili is a handsome young buff-colored male.

Sara is wanting a home to call her very own.

Teddy is a sweet boy who likes to be petted.