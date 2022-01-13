 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsAlvin is a friendly gray and black tabby who loves attention.

Bogart is a handsome black and white tuxedo male.

Conner is a buff-colored male who is very sweet.

Cosmo is a smaller black male that is a bit shy but would come out with a new family.

Fireball is a gorgeous red and orange male who loves to be petted.

Katrina is a beautiful calico who would love to be your lap baby.

Magic is very persistent in his need to be petted.

Remington is a buff male with such a handsome face.

Romeo is a charmer who flirts to get attention.

Saber is a very vocal black and white male.

