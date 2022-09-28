Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Cosmo is a sweet boy that is looking for a new home.

Elliot is high energy and would love a yard to run and play.

Eva is a happy girl that loves attention.

Lois is a smaller girl with a sweet disposition.

Trina is a big girl that would love a new family.

Cats

Hagrid is a handsome, young orange tabby male.

Harry is a playful, young black and white male.

Hermione is a cream and silver girl with bright blue eyes.

Laney is a mischievous buff and white female.

Penelope Sophia is a beautiful orange and white female that is very loving.