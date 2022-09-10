Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAbram is a handsome blue and white bulldog mix.

Amy has the cutest bat like ears.

JJ is a sweet girl with a pretty dark brindle coat.

Princess is an older lady who would like a new home for her golden years.

Garnet is another older lady with a pretty dark red/brown coat.

CatsCruz is a handsome orange and white tabby male.

Ethan is an orange and white tabby male and is brother to Cruz.

Obi is a sweet gray and white tabby male.

Rory has a handsome silver and white coat.

Sassy made her television debut on “Live at Lunch” on WTVY last week.