Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsIsaak is a very handsome boy with lots of energy.

Jamey is a sweet boy with a dark red coat.

Keebler is looking for a home of his own, just look at that smile.

Luna is a pretty fawn and white girl.

Miley has that beautiful pitty smile.

CatsDaphne is a silver beauty who would love to be a lap baby.

Frodo is a handsome boy who would like to be a working outside cat.

Jester is a big male that would also like to work for his keep.

Josie is a beautiful sweet girl with very unusual markings.

Thoth is a big male that would prefer to be an outside cat.