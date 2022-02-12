 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
0 Comments
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsBinx is a smaller black female who would love to find a new home.

Clyde is a big, talkative buff and white male.

Dexter is an inquisitive and playful boy.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Flare is a handsome orange and white male.

Grans is a sweet boy who loves to make biscuits as he is petted.

Joe is a large handsome gray tabby.

Olaf is another large male with a solid white coat who is very friendly.

Rudy is a very striking young male.

Slade is a handsome shiny black-coated male.

Willow is a beautiful calico and tabby girl.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Binx

Binx
+9 
Animal Tracks: Clyde

Clyde
+9 
Animal Tracks: Dexter

Dexter
+9 
Animal Tracks: Flare

Flare
+9 
Animal Tracks: Grans

Grans
+9 
Animal Tracks: Joe

Joe
+9 
Animal Tracks: Olaf

Olaf
+9 
Animal Tracks: Rudy

Rudy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Slade

Slade
+9 
Animal Tracks: Willow

Willow
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert