Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsBinx is a smaller black female who would love to find a new home.

Clyde is a big, talkative buff and white male.

Dexter is an inquisitive and playful boy.

Flare is a handsome orange and white male.

Grans is a sweet boy who loves to make biscuits as he is petted.

Joe is a large handsome gray tabby.

Olaf is another large male with a solid white coat who is very friendly.