Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

CatsApollo is an active young orange and white tabby male.

Bandit is a black and white male that would love to play at your house.

Bravo is brother to Apollo and is also very active.

Daphne is a very pretty silver tabby.

Frisky lives up to his name.

Frodo is a very handsome tuxedo male.

Lacy is a playful young black and white female.

Loralei is a calico beauty that would love to be the queen.

Peaches is a pretty little tortoiseshell female with a stripe down her nose.

Piper is a striking pastel calico.