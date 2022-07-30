There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsBam-Bam is a very energetic young orange male kitten.

Casey is a sweet black and white young female.

Esme has a beautiful tortoiseshell coat.

Fagen is a handsome medium-haired young male.

Gilbert is a very outgoing young tuxedo male.

Gromit is another tuxedo male that is very outgoing.

Melody Grace is a sweet adult lady.

Mila is a playful gray and white tabby female.

Nisha is a friendly little female kitten.

Whiska is a sweet girl with a pretty face.