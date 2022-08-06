 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

All the cats featured this week are working cats. They would prefer to be outside and work for their keep. All they need would be some food, water, and a safe place to sleep. All are fixed and vaccinated.

If you’re not looking for a working cat, there are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Carrie

Carrie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ewan

Ewan
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ferguson

Ferguson
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ida

Ida
+9 
Animal Tracks: Madigan

Madigan
+9 
Animal Tracks: Nadia

Nadia
+9 
Animal Tracks: Orville

Orville
+9 
Animal Tracks: Popcorn

Popcorn
+9 
Animal Tracks: Sage

Sage
+9 
Animal Tracks: Simon

Simon
