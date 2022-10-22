Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAnnabelle is a bulldog mix with quirky little ears.

Brady is a handsome black and white male.

Elton is a big boy with a sweet nature.

CatsHal is a handsome grey tabby male.

Isaac is a cute little white and grey tabby male.

Jack came in missing an eye so he is a pirate cat.

Pepper has a cute little white stripe up her nose.

Raya is a medium hair black and white beauty.

Rufus has a cute little white stripe on his face.

Teal has a beautiful silver tabby coat.