Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Bama is the adopted brother of Bonnie and is sad and confused. He would like to be someone’s dog again.

Bonnie is sad and confused at the shelter after her original owner passed away. She needs a new home and someone to love.

Hank is an older gentleman with a very sweet nature.

Man is a handsome guy with a sweet pittie smile.

Sally is a sweet girl with a pretty white and light brindle coat.

Cats

Bellamy is a handsome male with a coat of medium-long black fur.

Clem is a brown tabby who would like to work for his keep.

Jesse would prefer to be an outside cat and work for you.

Maisie is a pretty calico-tabby looking for a lap to call her own.

Skyler is gray and white and would also prefer to be an outside cat.