 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Some cats will work for their keep

  • 0
Animal Tracks: March

March

Cats do their share of lounging, but some don't mind working for their keep, including a few currently at the Dothan Animal Shelter. There are always dogs and cats, of course, at the shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Boone is a big gray and white male that would love to be an outside explorer.

Checkers has a very angular face making her look exotic.

Farrah is a calico lady that would love to work for herself.

People are also reading…

Gracie has a beautiful pastel calico coat.

Hannah is a bit timid but would come out with her own family to love.

Kiddles is a big lady that would love a windowsill to sit in and watch the world.

Licorice is a big boy with a shiny black coat.

March is a black and white female that would be a good working cat.

Nevada is a big handsome orange boy.

Zipper is another female that doesn’t mind working for her keep.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Boone

Boone
+9 
Animal Tracks: Checkers

Checkers
+9 
Animal Tracks: Farrah

Farrah
+9 
Animal Tracks: Gracie

Gracie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Hannah

Hannah
+9 
Animal Tracks: Kiddles

Kiddles
+9 
Animal Tracks: Licorice

Licorice
+9 
Animal Tracks: Nevada

Nevada
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zipper

Zipper
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Facebook is losing users

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert