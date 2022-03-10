Animal Tracks: Some cats will work for their keep

Cats do their share of lounging, but some don't mind working for their keep, including a few currently at the Dothan Animal Shelter. There are always dogs and cats, of course, at the shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Boone is a big gray and white male that would love to be an outside explorer.

Checkers has a very angular face making her look exotic.

Farrah is a calico lady that would love to work for herself.

Gracie has a beautiful pastel calico coat.

Hannah is a bit timid but would come out with her own family to love.

Kiddles is a big lady that would love a windowsill to sit in and watch the world.

Licorice is a big boy with a shiny black coat.

March is a black and white female that would be a good working cat.

Nevada is a big handsome orange boy.

Zipper is another female that doesn’t mind working for her keep.