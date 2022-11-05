 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Working cats need homes

  • 0

All the cats featured this week are working cats. They would prefer to be outside and work for their keep. All they would need would be some food, water and a safe place to sleep. All are fixed and vaccinated.

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Adrian

Adrian
+9 
Animal Tracks: Alice

Alice
+9 
Animal Tracks: Big Man

Big Man
+9 
Animal Tracks: Broom

Broom
+9 
Animal Tracks: Firepop

Firepop
+9 
Animal Tracks: Iggy

Iggy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lori

Lori
+9 
Animal Tracks: Panda

Panda
+9 
Animal Tracks: Russet

Russet
+9 
Animal Tracks: Silvia

Silvia
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert