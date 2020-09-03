Anne Light of Enterprise enrolls at James Madison University

Enterprise resident Anne Light has enrolled at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall 2020 semester. Light’s selected major is biology.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84%.
