Annual Dothan Campus Health and Wellness Fair set April 19

Troy University invites the public to the annual Troy Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, April 19, at the University’s Dothan Campus.

Vendors from the medical community will attend the fair to answer questions, give advice and administer health screenings, such as vision assessments, blood pressure checks, glucose testing, oximetry levels, hearing screenings and more.

This event is open to Troy students as well as the general public. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in Malone Hall.

Vendors include CBD Store on Ross Clark Circle, Center for Vein Restoration, Vision Center South, Houston County Chiropractic, MAO, Troy School of Nursing, Deep South Home Medical Equipment and Complete Hearing.

The fair is part of the Dothan Campus’ annual Heritage Week, which is celebrated each spring and consists of a series of student and community events.

“Due to COVID restrictions and CDC guidelines, it has been two very long years since we have truly been able to gather and celebrate together. We are very excited and looking forward to seeing everyone on campus and enjoying all we have to offer,” said Sandra Henry, Associate Dean of Student Services.

The schedule of events for Heritage Week is as follows:

• Tuesday, April 19 — Health and Wellness Fair, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Wednesday, April 20 — Picnic on the Quad, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Grab and go dinner boxes will be available in Malone and Adams halls from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 21 — Woodham Lecture Series featuring Emily Blejwas, “Alabama History Through its Food,” Harrison Room, noon-1 p.m. Dr. Blake Ball will discuss “Charlie Brown’s America” in Sony Hall at 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 22 — Annual Honors Convocation. The Honoree Reception begins at 5 p.m. in Everett Hall, and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in the Sony Auditorium.