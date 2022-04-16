Annual hearing aid contest underway

Hearing with a lot of background noise is typically the biggest issue for patients seen by audiologist Julie Ann Rikard.

“Over my career, the biggest challenge people have in hearing is noise,” said Rikard, an audiologist with Physicians Hearing Center at ENTcare in Dothan. “Even with normal hearing, you find yourself straining in a noisy restaurant, and then you put hearing loss on top of it, it just makes it so challenging for a patient with hearing loss.”

But, Rikard said, patient satisfaction with the clarity of devices has increased as technology has evolved. The newest computer chip developed for hearing aids, for example, provides more information to the brain and therefore more speech comprehension, Rikard said.

“They look the same, they fit the same, but the computer chip is like 50% faster,” she said. “So the brain can get 30% more information, and the more information that the brain can get, of course, it’s going to help the brain be able to understand better. So it shows about a 15% improvement in clarity.”

Physicians Hearing Center and the Dothan Eagle are once again holding the annual hearing aid contest. The winner will receive a set of free hearing devices.

To enter the 2022 Hearing Aid Contest, simply write a short essay explaining why you or someone you know needs a set of hearing aids. Deadline for entries is Friday, May 6.

Winners will be notified and fitted with their new devices in May, which is Better Hearing and Speech Month.

Only Wiregrass residents can win the devices, and contestants must be available and willing to come to Physicians Hearing Center in Dothan for a free hearing test to determine the level of hearing loss. Please include the name and telephone number for the contestant or a point of contact with the essay.

Essays can be emailed to aussery@dothaneagle.com or mailed to Peggy Ussery, Dothan Eagle, 227 N. Oates St., Dothan, AL 36303.

Last year, six Wiregrass residents received devices, and their ages ranged from 38 to 86. The contest has been going on more than 20 years.

Rikard recommends a baseline hearing test between ages 40 and 45. Starting around age 52, one out of every three people actually needs hearing aids, she said. Although, Rikard estimates that her average patient is 65.

Rikard said people who have witnessed others dealing with hearing loss are typically more aggressive about treating their own when it does happen. More people, she said, seem willing to treat health problems like hearing loss sooner rather than later.

Technology cannot always overcome untreated hearing loss, Rikard said, describing hearing as a use it or lose it ability.

“We’re just more aware of it, and people might treat their problems sooner which helps because hearing loss causes cognitive decline,” Rikard said. “So those patients who have been wearing hearing aids for 20 or 30 years, their hearing levels might be really, really bad but they’ve been wearing hearing aids, so their brain’s ability to understand is a lot better than someone who ignored it for 10 or 15 years and finally did something about it.”

