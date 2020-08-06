Annual Horn Reunion held July 19

LUVERNE – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 Horn relatives gathered on Saturday, July 19, at the Crenshaw County Lake Pavilion and picnic grounds to enjoy the Horn Reunion.
Everyone wore masks, practiced social distancing and all necessary precautions were taken. The 118th Annual Horn Family Reunion was a huge success. This reunion is the oldest consecutive family gathering in Alabama.
Some came from Panama City, FL, and Nashville, TN, and all regions of Alabama. Steven Long travelled the longest distance to attend. He drove from Manchester, TN. The Horn Family Reunion is held each third Sunday in July since 1903.
Family members, friends and relatives gathered around 11 a.m. for preparation and to set up food and beverages for the group. A brief business meeting was conducted and special attendees recognized.
Oldest Horn relative attending was Sara Martha Horn, 85, of Luverne. Youngest in attendance were Stevie McGinnis of Weaver and Kaelan Wilson, 13, of Prattville. Becky Horn Rogers, daughter of Ray M. Horn, sheriff of Crenshaw County for many years, and her husband Danny Rogers from Panama City, FL, were recognized as longest married couple celebrating 48 years.
The couple who was married the youngest, 21 years, were Heather Puckett-Wilson and her husband Mark of Prattville. They were also first-time cousins attending the Horn Reunion this year.
The Horn relative attending the most reunions was Donna Alford Spivey of Mobile. She has attended 66 Horn Reunions. Donna is the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Horn, daughter of former Crenshaw County Sheriff Lennie Franklin and Willie Annette Raley Horn.
Plans are already underway for the next Horn Reunion scheduled for July 18, 2021. Tentative plans are to return to Glenwood Community Center if the COVID virus is under control. Follow us on Facebook at Horns-a-Plenty Descendants of Richard Whitehead Horn.
For more information, contact Mary Frances Garner at (334) 318-0596, dfgarner@comlinkinc.net or Becky Horn Rogers at (334) 300-2581 or Ray Horn at (334) 315-1112.
