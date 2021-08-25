Annual walk benefits Alzheimer's Resource Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 fundraiser will include 1-mile or 3-mile walking options. This year’s goal is $100,000. The fundraiser accounts for 90% of the non-profit’s annual budget.

Vimal Patel, the 2021 walk chair, said he was raised to respect and care for his elders. Both his parents and his in-laws live with him, his wife and their 8-year-old daughter. He said he thought of his parents and in-laws when he agreed to chair the walk and how Alzheimer’s disease could easily impact their family.

“This event, we use it to continue to raise awareness for the caregivers that work tirelessly to bring comfort to the afflicted elders,” Patel said. “… Alzheimer’s still has no cure.”

Registration can be done online at wesharethecare.org; by phone at 334-702-2273; or by visiting the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, located at 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2 (near Westgate and Montgomery Highway intersection). Teams are encouraged to wear matching T-shirts or carry signs and banners. During the event, refreshments will be provided to walkers.

Teams that register by Sept. 10 will be guaranteed event T-shirts. Registration is $25 per person with a shirt and $15 per person without a shirt.