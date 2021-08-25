Annual walk benefits Alzheimer's Resource Center

An annual walk-a-thon held for the Alzheimer’s Resource Center has a two-fold purpose. It raises money for the Dothan center but it also lets families know they don’t have to face Alzheimer’s disease alone.
“We just still have a tremendous task of reaching Alzheimer families to let them know we’re here, that the Alzheimer’s Resource Center is here,” Kay Jones, the center’s executive director, said during a Wednesday kick-off luncheon. “We have a hard time getting that out to the community to let them know that we’re here to help.”
Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative neurological disease that robs people of their memories and strips them of their cognitive skills.
The 29th annual A Walk to Remember event will be held Oct. 2 at Westgate Park in Dothan. Registration and team check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 8:45 a.m. Teams can consist of two or more walkers, whether they are of co-workers, family members, friends or neighbors.
All proceeds from the walk stay local and benefit the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, which supports families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
“They do not have to face this disease alone,” Jones said. “Our caregivers, especially the last year and a half, have just felt trapped in their homes. But even when COVID is not an issue, they still feel like they’re very alone in their homes.”
The 2021 fundraiser will include 1-mile or 3-mile walking options. This year’s goal is $100,000. The fundraiser accounts for 90% of the non-profit’s annual budget.
Vimal Patel, the 2021 walk chair, said he was raised to respect and care for his elders. Both his parents and his in-laws live with him, his wife and their 8-year-old daughter. He said he thought of his parents and in-laws when he agreed to chair the walk and how Alzheimer’s disease could easily impact their family.
“This event, we use it to continue to raise awareness for the caregivers that work tirelessly to bring comfort to the afflicted elders,” Patel said. “… Alzheimer’s still has no cure.”
Registration can be done online at wesharethecare.org; by phone at 334-702-2273; or by visiting the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, located at 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2 (near Westgate and Montgomery Highway intersection). Teams are encouraged to wear matching T-shirts or carry signs and banners. During the event, refreshments will be provided to walkers.
Teams that register by Sept. 10 will be guaranteed event T-shirts. Registration is $25 per person with a shirt and $15 per person without a shirt.
The Alzheimer’s Resource Center is also taking pre-orders for barbecue plates that will be available for pickup on the day of the walk between 7:30 and 10 a.m. at Westgate Park. The plates, prepared by local caterer Shann Mann, will include pork barbecue, baked beans, slaw, bread and dessert will be $8 per plate or $15 for two plates. All those proceeds will also go to the resource center.
Jones encouraged anyone who knows someone who has a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease to call them and see if they need help, whether it’s a meal, a few groceries or just an ear to listen.
“Just let them know they’re not forgotten,” she said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.