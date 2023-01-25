Annual Wiregrass Cotton Expo set for Feb. 10 at NPF fairgrounds

Genetics, soil fertility, weed control and a climate outlook are a few of the topics on tap for discussion at the 2023 Wiregrass Cotton Expo, slated for Friday, Feb. 10 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

The expo is free to attend and will include exhibitors and speakers presenting information on a variety of topics.

Jimmy Jones, the Henry County Extension coordinator, said each year brings a variety of challenges to producers, so the team behind the expo will tackle topics that help producers plan for the upcoming cotton season.

“Each year is different and requires different strategies,” Jones said. “Many growers learn from one another, and this expo is a place for that to happen. This forum gives them an opportunity to visit and dialogue with other growers, while learning firsthand from scientists and research data in an environment where interaction is encouraged.”

Speakers from as near as Florida, and as far away as Clemson University, will share the latest cotton industry news. Luncheon speaker Nathan Smith, an Extension professor and economist from Clemson University, will share a cotton market outlook to round off the expo.

This year’s slate of speakers and topics includes the following:

• Amanda Strayer-Scherer, plant pathologist, Auburn University — nematode management

• Audrey Gamble, soil scientist, Auburn University – soil fertility in the 2023 cotton crop

• Steve Brown, cotton agronomist, Auburn University – cotton agronomic update

• Scott Graham, Extension entomologist, Auburn University – ThryvON Cotton in 2023

• David Zierden, state climatologist, Florida – 2023 weather outlook

• An update from the National Cotton Council

In addition to the speakers, several genetics companies will have representatives at the expo to discuss the many different products and services available to producers.

The Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and the exhibitor show. The expo will conclude with a sponsored luncheon and a presentation from Smith.

For more information about the 2023 Cotton Expo, contact Jones at 334-585-6416 or by email at jonesja@auburn.edu.