Another 645 students leave Dothan schools, superintendent reports

Dothan schools have lost another 645 students this year that school leaders are largely attributing to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the number of students enrolled fell to 7,891 students – a 7.5% loss, according to information provided by Interim Superintendent Dennis Coe during Monday’s school board meeting.

This is the second year in a row the school system has seen a large exodus of students in a year-to-year comparison.

Last year, the number of students enrolled in DCS fell to 8,536 students – a 3.7% loss from the 2018-2019 school year when the Alabama State Department of Education recorded the system had 8,867 students.

“While we anticipated a sharper decline immediately after the restructuring, the COVID crisis has amplified the decline in enrollment of students this year,” Coe said in his superintendent’s report.

The downward trend is widespread, based on Coe’s initial investigation; 104 out of 139 school districts in the state have seen fewer enrolled students this year, especially in grades K-5.