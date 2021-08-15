Answer Man: Am I liable if a passenger not wearing a seat belt is injured?

Q: If I allow a passenger in my car to not wear a seat belt, can I as owner/driver get a traffic ticket and/or be liable if the passenger is injured because of not wearing a seat belt?
A: Whether the driver or someone else gets a ticket depends on the person violating the seat belt law.
Section 32-5B-4 of the Alabama Code says each “occupant of a passenger car manufactured with safety belts in compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 208 shall have a safety belt properly fastened about his or her body at all times when the vehicle is in motion.”
The next section says an adult occupant of a passenger car in violation of that section “shall be the proper person to be charged with the violation.” If the person failing to wear a seat belt is not an adult, someone who is an adult can be issued a citation or warrant of arrest for the violation.
A change in state law in September 2019 says everyone in a vehicle traveling in Alabama – with some exceptions – must wear a seat belt. The previous law applied only to those in the front seat and minors in the back seat.
The exceptions include children under the age of six years required to use a separate child passenger restraint system that meets federal safety standards, a passenger who has a written statement from a licensed physician that he or she is unable for medical reasons to wear a safety belt, a rural letter carrier of the United States Postal Service while performing his or her duties, a driver or passenger delivering newspapers or mail from house to house, passengers in a passenger car with a model year prior to 1965, and passengers in motor vehicles which normally operate in reverse.
If a passenger is injured because of not wearing a seat belt, any liability on the part of the driver would have to be determined under Alabama’s negligence laws.
According to an article on findlaw.com, negligence cases “are the legal system’s attempt to determine who is to blame for injuries resulting from an accident. The first steps are figuring out if one person has a duty of care to another and whether he or she failed in fulfilling that duty. If so, that person might be liable for any injuries that result from their lack of care.”
The article gives the example of a driver (you) changing lanes on an interstate. A car that was speeding in the other lane collides with your truck. If you get injured, who is at fault? And could you file a lawsuit based on negligence?
In the example, because the car was speeding, the driver of the car may be at fault.
“Under Alabama law however, there is a doctrine known as ‘contributory negligence,’ which can be a defense if the plaintiff, in this case you, contributed to accident,” the article says. “Let’s say you failed to use your blinker or look over your shoulder when you were changing lanes. If you were also negligent in the accident, this could bar recovery under the law.”
Any passengers injured in an accident face similar challenges in proving negligence.
According to the article, if you do take an accident case to court, there are several elements of a negligence case you must prove in order for the claim to be successful:
Duty: the other party owed you a duty of care;
Breach of Duty: the other party failed to meet that duty;
Cause in Fact: but for the other party’s failure, you would not have been injured;
Proximate Cause: the other party’s failure (and not something else) caused your injury; and
Damages: you have actually been injured and suffered some loss.