Answer Man: Am I liable if a passenger not wearing a seat belt is injured?

If a passenger is injured because of not wearing a seat belt, any liability on the part of the driver would have to be determined under Alabama’s negligence laws.

According to an article on findlaw.com, negligence cases “are the legal system’s attempt to determine who is to blame for injuries resulting from an accident. The first steps are figuring out if one person has a duty of care to another and whether he or she failed in fulfilling that duty. If so, that person might be liable for any injuries that result from their lack of care.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The article gives the example of a driver (you) changing lanes on an interstate. A car that was speeding in the other lane collides with your truck. If you get injured, who is at fault? And could you file a lawsuit based on negligence?

In the example, because the car was speeding, the driver of the car may be at fault.

“Under Alabama law however, there is a doctrine known as ‘contributory negligence,’ which can be a defense if the plaintiff, in this case you, contributed to accident,” the article says. “Let’s say you failed to use your blinker or look over your shoulder when you were changing lanes. If you were also negligent in the accident, this could bar recovery under the law.”