Answer Man: Are electric vehicle charging stations open 24 hours a day?

Q: Are the electric vehicle charging stations in downtown Dothan available 24 hours a day?

A: Yes. The City of Dothan’s charging stations in the parking lot at 207 N. St. Andrews St. are open around the clock.

A recent check of the PlugShare app shows eight EV charging station sites in Dothan. Besides the site downtown, other sites include Houston County Farm Center at 1701 E. Cottonwood Road, Mercedes Benz of Dothan at 2309 Ross Clark Circle, Winn Dixie at 1165 Ross Clark Circle, Bondy’s Nissan at 3693 W. Main St., TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 201 Retail Drive, Solomon Chevrolet Cadillac at 4886 Montgomery Highway, and Bondy’s Ford Lincoln at 3615 Ross Clark Circle.

Not all charging stations are open around the clock. Location apps such as PlugShare provide information about charging stations. The site at Winn Dixie, for instance, has 12 Tesla Superchargers and is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Battery size is part of the charging-time equation, but many variables affect charging speeds. The quality of the equipment (both the charger and the vehicle) and environmental factors such as the ambient temperature affect how fast electrical vehicles charge.

While some stations provide charging at no cost, most require payment. Prices for charging are not uniform, so check the apps for more information.