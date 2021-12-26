Answer Man: Are evergreen azaleas native to Alabama?

Q: Are the evergreen azaleas seen in Southern yards native to Alabama?

A: No, evergreen azalea species are not native to Alabama. According to Alabama Cooperative Extension System articles found online, many of the evergreen azaleas can be traced back to Asia.

Native azaleas that grow wild across Alabama have honeysuckle-like flowers and are deciduous plants that lose their leaves in the fall.

An article by Chip East, a regional extension agent based in Ashland, said the different species of native azaleas “will bloom at different times, with some blooming in spring and others not blooming until later in the year.”

An article by East with Shane Harris and Patrick Thompson says native azaleas – also referred to as deciduous azaleas or American azaleas – are mistakenly called “wild honeysuckle” because of their blooms.

“In the southeastern United States, we have at least 17 species, making us the undisputed world capital of deciduous azaleas,” the article says. “Physically, most native azaleas have the form of a small upright tree rather than the round mounding shrub form of evergreen azaleas.”