Answer Man: Are golf carts illegal on public roadways?

Q: What is the law in Alabama regarding golf carts, go-karts, and other similar vehicles being operated on public roadways?
A: It is illegal in Alabama to operate a golf cart or any other motorized vehicle lacking proper safety features on public roadways.
Farm and construction equipment are exempt. An Alabama Farmers Federation brochure says state law requires a triangular red and orange slow-moving vehicle sign on farm tractors, self-propelled farm equipment or any other vehicle that can’t go faster than 25 mph when traveling on public roads.
“Alabama law recognizes the right of farm tractors and other farm machinery to use public roadways and does not require slow-moving vehicles to pull to the shoulder,” the brochure says.
While it is illegal to operate a golf cart on any public road in Alabama, a change in state law following the November 2016 elections gave municipal governments in Baldwin County the power to allow limited operation of golf carts on designated public streets.
After some Gulf Shores residents sought to operate their golf carts in and immediately adjacent to their communities, the city enacted an ordinance that sets rules and regulations but “in no way advocates or endorses the operation of golf carts on public streets.”
The golf cart owner has to sign an acknowledgement and indemnity agreement holding “the City, its officials, officers, agents, and employees” harmless from any liability associated with operating the cart on the streets.
The agreement says all people who operate or ride carts “do so at their own risk and peril.”
Golf carts used on the designated streets have to be registered and inspected. Required equipment includes seat belts (lap or shoulder), head lights, brake lights, turn signals (front and rear), windshield, rear view mirror or side mirrors, operable brakes, steering wheel, tires in good condition, front and rear red reflectors, slow-moving vehicle reflector tape on the bottom rear bumper, and an orange warning flag six feet above the ground.
Complaints about golf carts used in neighborhoods are not new. In response to complaints from residents in the Highlands subdivision, Dothan police announced in July 2015 that they planned to begin cracking down on the use of golf carts and all-terrain vehicles on public roads.
According to police, those under 16 who are stopped on a Dothan street can be issued a citation along with the parent or guardian who gave them permission to drive the golf cart or ATV.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.