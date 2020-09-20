Answer Man: Are golf carts illegal on public roadways?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What is the law in Alabama regarding golf carts, go-karts, and other similar vehicles being operated on public roadways?

A: It is illegal in Alabama to operate a golf cart or any other motorized vehicle lacking proper safety features on public roadways.

Farm and construction equipment are exempt. An Alabama Farmers Federation brochure says state law requires a triangular red and orange slow-moving vehicle sign on farm tractors, self-propelled farm equipment or any other vehicle that can’t go faster than 25 mph when traveling on public roads.

“Alabama law recognizes the right of farm tractors and other farm machinery to use public roadways and does not require slow-moving vehicles to pull to the shoulder,” the brochure says.

While it is illegal to operate a golf cart on any public road in Alabama, a change in state law following the November 2016 elections gave municipal governments in Baldwin County the power to allow limited operation of golf carts on designated public streets.

After some Gulf Shores residents sought to operate their golf carts in and immediately adjacent to their communities, the city enacted an ordinance that sets rules and regulations but “in no way advocates or endorses the operation of golf carts on public streets.”