Answer Man: Are peanuts native to the Wiregrass region?

Q: Are peanuts native to the Wiregrass region?

A: No. According to an article on the National Peanut Board website, the peanut probably originated in Peru or Brazil in South America.

“No fossil records prove this, but people in South America made pottery in the shape of peanuts or decorated jars with peanuts as far back as 3,500 years ago,” the article says

As early as 1500 B.C., the Incans of Peru used peanuts as sacrificial offerings and entombed them with their mummies to aid in the spirit life, according to the article. Tribes in central Brazil also ground peanuts with maize to make a drink.

“European explorers first discovered peanuts in Brazil,” the article says. “Peanuts were grown as far north as Mexico when the Spanish began their exploration of the new world. The explorers took peanuts back to Spain, and from there traders and explorers spread them to Asia and Africa.”

Africans were the first people to introduce peanuts to North America beginning in the 1700s, according to the article.

Records show that it wasn’t until the early 1800s that peanuts were grown as a commercial crop in the United States.