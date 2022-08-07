Answer Man: Are there exceptions to Alabama’s left lane law?

Q: Are there exceptions to the Alabama law about drivers staying too long in the left lane?

A: Yes. A news release issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a few days before the Anti-Road Rage Act took effect in September 2019 says a vehicle may not travel in the left lane of an interstate highway for more than 1.5 consecutive miles unless the vehicle completely passes at least one other vehicle, or unless doing so is necessary due to the following traffic conditions:

» inclement weather, obstructions, or hazards.

» compliance with a law, rule, ordinance or traffic control device.

» exiting a roadway to the left.

» paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility.

» operation of an authorized emergency vehicle in the course of duty.

» operation of a vehicle in the course of highway maintenance or construction or through a construction zone.

The law applies to vehicles on interstates, but reducing the time drivers spend in the left lane is a good idea on any highway.

When vehicles stay too long the left lane, which is typically designated for passing, other drivers can feel angry or aggressive.

“If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by,” a brochure on road rage from the American Automobile Association Foundation for Traffic Safety says.

“You may be ‘in the right’ because you are traveling at the speed limit – but you may also be putting yourself in danger by making drivers behind you angry,” the brochure says. “In many states and provinces the law requires you to travel in the right lane and use the far left lane only for passing. Besides, it’s simple courtesy to move over and let other drivers by.”