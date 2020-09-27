Answer Man: Can chickens lay eggs daily?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Can chickens lay eggs daily, and what is their normal lifespan for doing this?

A: Patrick Biggs, Ph.D., a flock nutritionist for Purina Animal Nutrition, said in an article from the Purina Animal Nutrition Center that high-producing, well-fed backyard hens can lay up to 250 eggs in their first year of production.

Biggs said it takes 24 to 26 hours to create each egg, and hens take a natural break each year for molting – often as days get shorter in autumn. Most breeds will lay their first egg around 18 weeks of age.

“Within their first year of life, most laying hens will be at their peak production at about 30 weeks of age,” Biggs explains. “The first eggs will likely be smaller and increase in size over time. As your birds age, egg size will even out, and egg count will gradually drop.”

At about 2 years old, a hen will lay about 80 percent of the eggs she did in her first year. In her third year of laying, a hen will have just under 70 percent the production of the first year, and in her fourth years about 60 percent of the first year’s production.