Answer Man: Can chickens lay eggs daily?

Q: Can chickens lay eggs daily, and what is their normal lifespan for doing this?
A: Patrick Biggs, Ph.D., a flock nutritionist for Purina Animal Nutrition, said in an article from the Purina Animal Nutrition Center that high-producing, well-fed backyard hens can lay up to 250 eggs in their first year of production.
Biggs said it takes 24 to 26 hours to create each egg, and hens take a natural break each year for molting – often as days get shorter in autumn. Most breeds will lay their first egg around 18 weeks of age.
“Within their first year of life, most laying hens will be at their peak production at about 30 weeks of age,” Biggs explains. “The first eggs will likely be smaller and increase in size over time. As your birds age, egg size will even out, and egg count will gradually drop.”
At about 2 years old, a hen will lay about 80 percent of the eggs she did in her first year. In her third year of laying, a hen will have just under 70 percent the production of the first year, and in her fourth years about 60 percent of the first year’s production.
“Remember, hens can live for several years after they stop laying eggs,” Biggs adds. “As hens age they will naturally start laying fewer eggs with many hens slowing down production around 6 or 7 years of age and retirement shortly after. Many laying hens can live several years into retirement with average life expectancy between 8 and 10 years.”
Popular egg-laying breeds include: White Leghorn hybrids (white eggs), Plymouth Barred Rocks (brown eggs), Rhode Island Reds (brown eggs), Blue Andalusians (white eggs) or Ameraucanas (blue eggs).
