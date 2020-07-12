Answer Man: Can smoking marijuana cause cancer?

Q: Can smoking marijuana cause cancer?
Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoked cannabis has many of the same cancer-causing substances as smoked tobacco.
“Due to the risks it poses to lung health, experts strongly caution against smoking cannabis and tobacco products,” the CDC says on its website.
More research is needed to know if smoking cannabis increases a person’s risk for certain cancers, including lung, head and neck cancers.
“However, it is difficult to determine whether there is a link, because cannabis use often overlaps other behaviors related to lung cancer, such as tobacco use,” according to the website.
Under a question about whether there is a link between marijuana and cancer, the website says:
“Smoked marijuana delivers THC and other cannabinoids to the body, but it also delivers harmful substances to users and those close by, including many of the same substances found in tobacco smoke, which are harmful to the lungs and cardiovascular system. ”Researchers have found limited evidence of an association between current, frequent, or chronic marijuana smoking and testicular cancer (non-seminoma-type).
“Because marijuana plants come in different strains with different levels of active chemicals, it can make each user’s experience very hard to predict. More research is needed to understand the full impact of marijuana use on cancer.”
