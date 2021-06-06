Answer Man: Can you operate vehicles or equipment while using cannabis products?

Q: Under Alabama’s new medical marijuana law, can you operate a vehicle, equipment or machinery while using cannabis products?
A: A person could operate a vehicle or equipment while using cannabis products, but the dosage should not render the person incapable of operating them safely.
It is illegal in Alabama to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
An article by Mike Cason for al.com summarizes what’s in Alabama’s medical marijuana bill passed by the Alabama Legislature on May 6 and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey on May 17.
It says employers don’t have to allow their employees to use medical cannabis.
“Employers could refuse to hire a person and could fire a person for using medical cannabis,” the article says. “Companies could still have drug-testing policies to identify and prohibit marijuana use.”
Also, insurance plans would not be required to cover medical marijuana.
The products allowed under the Alabama law are not raw plant material, products that could be smoked or vaped, or food products such as cookies or candies.
“They could be tablets, capsules, tinctures, or gel cubes for oral use,” the article says. “They could be gels, oils or creams for topical use. They could be suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler.”
Doctors won’t write prescriptions for the products because medical cannabis is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “They would issue recommendations to certify patients for medical cannabis cards,” according to the article.
The card would cover more than a dozen categories of conditions and symptoms:
Autism; cancer-related weight loss, or chronic pain; Crohn’s; depression; epilepsy or condition causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s; persistent nausea not related to pregnancy; PTSD; sickle cell; spasticity associated with diseases including ALS and multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries; terminal illnesses; Tourette’s; chronic pain for which conventional therapies and opiates should not be used or are ineffective.
The legislation says medical marijuana should not be the first option, but should be used “only after documentation indicates that conventional medical treatment or therapy has failed unless current medical treatment indicates that use of medical cannabis is the standard of care.”
A certification for a medical cannabis card would be valid for up to 12 months. Patients could buy up to 60 daily doses at one time and could have up to 70 in their possession, according to the article.
“Daily dosages would be initially capped at 50 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, the mood-changing chemical in marijuana,” the article says. “Doctors could raise that to 75 milligrams for patients after 90 days. Patients with terminal illnesses could receive more than 75 milligrams but would have their driver’s licenses suspended.”
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission could limit the daily THC dosages for specific conditions. Minors who are qualified patients could not use products with more than 3% THC content.
To view the article, visit https://www.al.com/news/2021/05/whats-in-alabamas-medical-marijuana-bill.html