Answer Man: Can you operate vehicles or equipment while using cannabis products?

Doctors won’t write prescriptions for the products because medical cannabis is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “They would issue recommendations to certify patients for medical cannabis cards,” according to the article.

The card would cover more than a dozen categories of conditions and symptoms:

Autism; cancer-related weight loss, or chronic pain; Crohn’s; depression; epilepsy or condition causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s; persistent nausea not related to pregnancy; PTSD; sickle cell; spasticity associated with diseases including ALS and multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries; terminal illnesses; Tourette’s; chronic pain for which conventional therapies and opiates should not be used or are ineffective.

The legislation says medical marijuana should not be the first option, but should be used “only after documentation indicates that conventional medical treatment or therapy has failed unless current medical treatment indicates that use of medical cannabis is the standard of care.”

A certification for a medical cannabis card would be valid for up to 12 months. Patients could buy up to 60 daily doses at one time and could have up to 70 in their possession, according to the article.