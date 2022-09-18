Answer Man: Did Dothan play a role in the history of RC Cola?

Q: Did Dothan play a role in the history of RC Cola?

A: Yes. In 1934, Robert Miller Grubb, a Nehi bottler in Dothan, was one of the first to bottle what is now known as Royal Crown or “RC” Cola.

The new flavor was a reformulation of a cherry-flavored, cola-style drink called Chero-Cola developed in 1907 by the founder of what would become the Royal Crown Cola Company.

According to a 2005 story in the Moultrie Observer, Royal Crown has its roots in Columbus, Georgia. In 1905, a graduate pharmacist named Claud A. Hatcher began creating his own soft drinks in the basement of his family’s wholesale grocery business.

Hatcher initially got miffed when a soft drink bottler refused to pay his company a commission for handling the bottler’s products. He set out to become his own bottler.

Among his early products were Royal Crown Ginger Ale, Royal Crown Strawberry, Royal Crown Root Beer, and Chero-Cola.

A history on the website of the Royal Crown Bottling Company of Winchester, Virginia, says product sales grew steadily and in 1912 Hatcher’s basement bottling activities grew into the Chero-Cola Co.

In the early 1900s, Coca-Cola was the most profitable soda company in the United States. To maintain its dominance, it began suing imitators for trademark infringement.

In 1923, a judge ruled that Chero-Cola was in violation of Coca-Cola’s trademark and Hatcher had to drop “cola” from the name. Without the word “cola” on the label, sales for “Chero” dropped and the company discontinued the beverage. In 1928, Hatcher renamed the company Nehi Corporation, after the successful line of fruity beverages he had developed.

“After Hatcher’s death in 1933, Vice President H.R. Mott took control of the company and quickly streamlined operations to make the company debt-free within the year,” according to the website. “Part of Mott’s plan was the reformulation of the classic Chero-Cola into a more refreshing beverage.”

Chemist Rufas Kamm was given the responsibility of coming up with the new flavor, which took six months to perfect.

“The new cola was released to the public with the name of Hatcher’s original line of beverages: Royal Crown.”

Royal Crown Cola was an instant sensation.

“RC Cola, as it is now called, was such a success that the company was eventually renamed Royal Crown Cola Co.,” according to the website. “By 1940, RC products were available in 47 of the 48 states.”

According to Find a Grave, an online database of cemetery records, Grubb was born in Lovettsville, Virginia, in 1883. As a young man, he became involved in his father’s refrigerated shipping business and in the mid-1920s took over the firm in Dothan.

Grubb acquired a franchise to bottle Nehi soft drinks and in 1934 was one of the first to bottle Nehi’s new product, Royal Crown Cola.

A timeline on the Royal Crown Cola International website includes Dothan:

1905 – Claud A. Hatcher creates Royal Crown Ginger Ale in Columbus, Georgia, USA

1907 – Chero-Cola, cherry-flavored cola, is introduced

1912 – Name changes to Chero-Cola Company and reorganizes to manufacture syrups selling to franchised bottlers

1913 – First Chero-Cola delivery trucks

1924 – Introduction of new, fruit-flavored beverage, Nehi

1928 – Business changes name to Nehi, Inc.

1933 – Founder Claud A. Hatcher dies

1934 – Re-introduction of Royal Crown or “RC” Cola in Dothan, Alabama

1940 – “Best By Taste Test” publicity campaign with Hollywood celebrities

1941 – Blind taste tests, three decades before other soft drink brands; RC was the winner, spawning the “Best By Taste Test” slogan

1951 – Nehi, Inc., becomes Royal Crown Cola Company

1962 – Diet Rite, industry’s first sugar-free cola – “Leading New Product of the 1960s”

1978 – Serious commitment to Royal Crown development overseas

1984 – Introductions of Cherry RC, Diet RC, and Diet Rite flavors

1993 – Triarc Companies, Inc. acquires Royal Crown and added roughly $25 million a year to the marketing budget

1995 – First premium draft cola, Royal Crown Draft, made with pure cane sugar, finest Kola nuts, all-natural flavors and pure filtered water

2001 – Cott Corporation acquires rights to RC Cola internationally

2002 – Launch of Royal Crown Premium Mixers, to pair perfectly with your favorite spirits

2012 – The introduction of Jeera, a refreshing soda with a taste of cumin, crafted specifically for our south-central Asian markets

2015 – Introduction of RC Neo, made with natural flavors, natural sweeteners and natural caffeine. RC Cola Neo provides an uncompromised cola taste with only half the calories.

2017 – Introduction of Royal Crown Vintage Cola, sweetened exclusively with cane sugar giving it a truly authentically refreshing flavor, just as it was in 1905.