Answer Man: Did John Heisman coach football at Auburn University?

Q: Did John Heisman (of Heisman Trophy fame) coach football at Auburn University?

A: Yes, he coached at the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama (now Auburn University) from 1895 until 1899.

According to an online Encyclopedia of Alabama article, John William Heisman was born on Oct. 23, 1869, in Cleveland, Ohio.

A son of German immigrants, he grew up in Titusville, Pennsylvania, an oil boom town, where he excelled in both athletics and academics.

“Heisman, the valedictorian of his graduating class of 1887, was captain of the baseball team, a championship gymnast, and a member of the football team for three years,” the article says. “He continued to play football in college, first at Brown University (1887-89) and then at the University of Pennsylvania (1890-91), where he earned a law degree.”

Instead of practicing law, Heisman decided on a career coaching football, beginning at Oberlin College in 1892. In 1893, he took a coaching job at Buchtel College (now the University of Akron), but returned to Oberlin College in 1894.

“Impressed with Heisman's success in Ohio, Auburn hired him to take over its football program in 1895,” the article says. “Auburn's football team had been through four coaches, none of whom had lasted more than a year. George Petrie, Auburn's first coach, was a history professor. By 1894, however, when Auburn became a charter member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA), it wanted an experienced coach.”

Heisman's first season at Auburn consisted of only three games, with a loss to Vanderbilt and wins over rivals the University of Alabama (UA) and the University of Georgia. In his second year at Auburn, Heisman posted a 3-1 record with lopsided wins over Mercer, Georgia Tech, and Sewanee, and a loss to Georgia. Auburn went 2-0-1 in 1897, 2-1 in 1898, and 3-1-1 in Heisman's final season of 1899.

“During his time at Auburn, Heisman had to teach elocution and oratory and act in stock productions during the summer in Atlanta to supplement his scant salary of $500,” the article says. “Thus, after the 1899 season, Heisman decided it was time for him to move on. In 1900, he became Clemson's head football coach, a position he held until 1903 with a record of 19-3-2.

“In 1904, Heisman left Clemson for Georgia Tech, where in 16 seasons his record was 102-29-7, a winning percentage of .779 that is still best in the school's history. Under Heisman's leadership, the Yellow Jackets won a national championship in 1917 and recorded the most lopsided score in college history by defeating Cumberland University (the forerunner of present-day Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham) 222-0 on Oct. 17, 1916.”

After his success at Georgia Tech, Heisman finished out his coaching career with stints at the University of Pennsylvania (1920-22), Washington and Jefferson University (1923), and Rice University (1924-1927). His overall career record was 185-70-18.

“Upon retirement from coaching, Heisman became the director of athletics at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City,” the article says. “In 1935, the first Downtown Athletic Club award for best college football player in the country was given to Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago. John Heisman died the next year at the age of 67, and the award was renamed in his honor.”