Answer Man: Did Lane cake originate in Alabama?

Q: Did Lane cake, a type of sponge cake with a filling of fruit and whiskey, originate in Alabama?

A: Yes. The cake was created by Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton in Barbour County. According to an Encyclopedia of Alabama article, the recipe was first printed in her self-published cookbook “Some Good Things to Eat” in 1898.

The article says that according to chef and culinary scholar Neil Ravenna, Lane first brought her cake recipe to public attention at a county fair in Columbus, Georgia, when she entered her cake in a baking competition there and took first prize.

“She originally named the cake the Prize cake, but an acquaintance convinced her to lend her own name to the dessert,” the article says.

Lane used the cake recipe as the basis for other cakes in her book, some frosted with orange or lemon cream.

“The Lane cake has been subjected to countless modifications and twists over the years,” the article says. “Coconut, dried fruit, and nuts are common additions to the filling described in the original recipe. Home bakers who wish to avoid the whiskey or brandy in the original recipe have substituted grape juice, especially for children's birthdays. Another common variation is to ice the entire cake with the filling mixture. The Lane cake is often confused with the Lady Baltimore cake, another fruit-filled, liquor-laced dessert with a different pedigree.”

The article says in Alabama, and throughout the South, the presentation of an elegant, scratch-made, laborious “Lane cake is a sign that a noteworthy life event is about to be celebrated,” the article says.

In the novel To Kill a Mockingbird, by Alabama native Harper Lee, character Maudie Atkinson bakes a Lane cake to welcome Aunt Alexandra when she comes to live with the Finch family. Noting the cake's alcoholic kick, the character Scout remarks, "Miss Maudie baked a Lane cake so loaded with shinny it made me tight." Shinny is a slang term for liquor.

Below is Lane’s original recipe, according to alabamaheritage.com:

8 egg whites

1 cup butter

1 cup sweet milk

2 cups sifted sugar

3 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla

Sift the flour and baking powder together three times, cream the butter and sugar until perfectly light, add to it alternately, little at a time, milk and flour, until all are used, beginning and ending with flour. Last, beat in the well-whipped whites and vanilla. Bake in four layers, using medium-sized pie tins, with one layer of ungreased brown paper in the bottom of each tin.

Filling — Beat well together eight egg yolks, one large cup of sugar, and half a cup of butter. Pour into a small, deep stew pan and cook on top of the stove until quite thick, stirring all the time, or it will be sure to burn. When done and while still hot, put in one cup of seeded and finely clipped raisins, one wine-glass of good whiskey or brandy and one teaspoon of vanilla. Spread thickly between the layers and ice. It is much better to be made a day or two before using.