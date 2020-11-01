Answer Man: Did the federal courthouse used to be a post office?

“The original building title United States Post Office and Courthouse carved within the porticos entablature has been covered over with a wood sign that now reads Federal Building,” the website says.

The building has been renovated over the years. The original double-hung wood windows have been replaced with modern bronze casement windows.

A one-story addition, constructed in 1952 and measuring approximately 55 feet by 38 feet with a flat roof and Post-War Modernist Style characteristics, extends from the rear elevation to the north property line. “Construction of the addition resulted in the removal of the original mailing vestibule and parking area and drive that extended around the rear of the building to North Foster Street,” the website says.

“The existing wood double-leaf entry doors are reproductions of the original units that were removed in the 1960s,” the website says. “As part of these modifications the original wood entablature over the door was also removed and replaced with a simple stucco panel.”

The upper halves of the doors are glazed with a single panel below. Only the central doors are regularly used for access. Above the center entry door and transom is a sign that reads United States Court House.