Answer Man: Did the federal courthouse used to be a post office?

Q: Did the federal courthouse in downtown Dothan used to be a post office?
A: Yes. According to information on the U.S. General Services Administration website, the current Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse was constructed as a post office and courthouse in 1909-1911.
The construction was part of "the unprecedented expansion of the Federal Presence into cities and small towns throughout the nation during the first two decades of the twentieth century.”
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its governmental and architectural significance.
“New facilities such as combined customhouses, courthouses, and post offices were erected in many communities such as Dothan that previously did not accommodate any buildings that served as representatives of Federal authority,” the website says. “Funding for development was generally provided through congressional omnibus public-building bills.”
The building faces south and fronts West Troy Street at its intersection with North Foster Street. The building is three stories in height over a full basement and the exterior is finished in stucco with a granite base and limestone trim.
The primary facade features a five-bay wide, two-story, projecting portico composed of six massive Doric columns and responding pilasters.
“The original building title United States Post Office and Courthouse carved within the porticos entablature has been covered over with a wood sign that now reads Federal Building,” the website says.
The building has been renovated over the years. The original double-hung wood windows have been replaced with modern bronze casement windows.
A one-story addition, constructed in 1952 and measuring approximately 55 feet by 38 feet with a flat roof and Post-War Modernist Style characteristics, extends from the rear elevation to the north property line. “Construction of the addition resulted in the removal of the original mailing vestibule and parking area and drive that extended around the rear of the building to North Foster Street,” the website says.
“The existing wood double-leaf entry doors are reproductions of the original units that were removed in the 1960s,” the website says. “As part of these modifications the original wood entablature over the door was also removed and replaced with a simple stucco panel.”
The upper halves of the doors are glazed with a single panel below. Only the central doors are regularly used for access. Above the center entry door and transom is a sign that reads United States Court House.
The building is more than a century old and continues to serve as a courthouse of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.
“Today, almost one-third of all federally owned buildings in the U.S. General Service Administration’s inventory over 50 years of age were erected during the period from 1900 to 1929,” the website says.
