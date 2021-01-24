Answer Man: Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated?

Q: Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated against COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have received a vaccine should continue to wear a mask.
“Not enough information is currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” according to the CDC.
The federal agency headquartered in Atlanta says experts “need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.”
The agency says it doesn’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine “will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.”
It expresses similar caution in recommending that people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered still need to get vaccinated.
“Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection,” the CDC says. “If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Experts do not yet know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
“The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called ‘natural immunity,’ varies from person to person,” according to the agency. “It is rare for someone who has had COVID-19 to get infected again. It also is uncommon for people who do get COVID-19 again to get it within 90 days of when they recovered from their first infection. We won’t know how long immunity produced by vaccination lasts until we have more data on how well the vaccines work.”