Answer Man: Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated?

Q: Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have received a vaccine should continue to wear a mask.

“Not enough information is currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” according to the CDC.

The federal agency headquartered in Atlanta says experts “need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.”

The agency says it doesn’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine “will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.”

It expresses similar caution in recommending that people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered still need to get vaccinated.