Q: Do local animal shelters receive money that is donated to national organizations like the ASPCA?

A: Shelters can apply for some grants that national organizations offer, but the funding for many nonprofit shelters comes from county or municipal entities and from private donations. Alabama law mandates that each county has at least one animal shelter, whether government-operated or nonprofit.

Some grants offered by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are not intended for shelters. For example, applicants for Access to Veterinary Care Program research grants must be investigators and/or research teams affiliated with U.S. public or private entities such as universities, colleges, government agencies, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and other institutions.

The ASPCA’s donation website details the type of work the organization does:

» The ASPCA works to keep more animals in loving homes by protecting animals from harmful situations through community engagement, preventative action and providing resources and care when needed.

» No matter the location or scale of deployment, the ASPCA is prepared to take on animal cruelty cases when needed — from assisting initial investigations to securing final placement of rescued animals in homes.

» The ASPCA takes every possible action to care for homeless animals and victims of cruelty and neglect and increase their probability of adoption.

» Helping to create, promote, enact, and enforce stronger animal-protection laws is a big part of what we do. From fighting puppy mills and improving chicken welfare to providing expert forensics and testimony, see what we’re working on and how you can get involved.

» No animals — including those raised for food — should live in conditions that produce abuse and suffering. The ASPCA is committed to creating a more humane world for farm animals and helping consumers make informed decisions about what they eat.

» The ASPCA is committed to ensuring good welfare for all equines in the United States. We build programs that support horses and their owners, advocate for stronger laws for these under-protected animals, and are the guiding force of a movement to reimagine and increase equine adoption.

Donations to the ASPCA cannot be specified or designated to a particular program or fund, but the organization says it “supports local shelters and rescue groups with a variety of resources to help save the lives of animals in communities throughout the U.S. These efforts include grant funding, disaster response efforts, behavioral rehabilitation, relocation of homeless animals, training to identify and respond to animal cruelty, and so much more.”

The ASPCA “works to save animals from dogfighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other cruelty situations. We provide animals medical care and behavioral rehabilitation, and help thousands of animals find loving homes every year. We respond to emergencies when disaster strikes, and fight for stronger laws to protect animals.”

Not all of the money donated to the ASPCA goes to animals. The website says based on the latest available financial data, approximately 77 cents of every dollar spent “advances the ASPCA’s mission through lifesaving programs and services around the country.”

A donor seeking to help animals at a local shelter should give directly to that shelter.