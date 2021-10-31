Answer Man: Do some kinds of bulbs take a lot of electricity to start?

Q: How much time should elapse between turning off and on a light bulb before it saves you enough electricity to be worth it?

A: A bigger question may be whether turning lights on and off will reduce the lamp life, no matter if the bulb is incandescent, fluorescent, or LED (light emitting diode).

According to an article on the University of Cambridge website, people who promote the saying “It’s best to leave fluorescent lights on: it’s cheaper than switching them on and off” are probably well-meaning but wrong.

“Usually they say it takes a lot of energy to start up a fluorescent and secondly, say that switching on/off lights reduces the lamp life and there is the expense of replacing the lamp,” the article says. “The energy consumed to start a typical lamp is the equivalent of 2 seconds running time, so it is wrong to say it takes a lot of power to start them.”

The article says there is a current surge “but this takes place in less than one-eighth of a second and because it happens so quickly it takes very little energy.”

While it is true that switching on/off fluorescents reduces lamp life, the article says lamps are designed to be switched on/off up to seven times a day without any effect on their life.