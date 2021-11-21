Answer Man: Does Dothan have noise ordinances for motor vehicles?

(2)

Radios, phonographs and other devices for production or reproduction of sound. The following devices for the production or reproduction of sounds are restricted as follows:

a.

The use or operation of any radio receiving set, musical instrument, phonograph or other machine or device for the producing or reproducing of sound in such manner as to disturb the peace, quiet and comfort of the neighboring inhabitants or at any time with louder volume than is necessary for convenient hearing for the person of normal hearing who is in the room, vehicle or chamber of which such machine or device is operated and who is a voluntary listener thereto or allowing such use or operation.

b.

It is hereby declared a nuisance and shall be unlawful to operate or play any radio, phonograph or similar device, whether from a motor vehicle or by a pedestrian, in such a manner as to be plainly audible to any person other than the player or operator of the device at a distance of five feet in the case of a motor vehicle or ten feet in the case of a pedestrian.

c.