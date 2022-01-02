Answer Man: Does Dothan have ordinances against parking large trucks in residential areas?

It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to stop, stand or park a trailer, tractor, truck or other motor-operated vehicle heavier than a one-ton pickup truck at any time on the public streets in residential sections of the city, except while the operator of such vehicle is actually engaged in loading or unloading lawful contents to or from such vehicle, and except during an emergency or in compliance with the law or the directions of a police officer or other traffic control device or markings.