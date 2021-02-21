Answer Man: Does the Historic Chattahoochee Commission still exist?

Q: Does the Historic Chattahoochee Commission still exist?

A: According to an article published online by the Opelika Observer in late 2018 and written by Douglas C. Purcell, executive director of the commission from 1972 until 2011, the commission went out of existence effective Oct. 1, 2018.

“Legislation introduced during the last sessions of the Alabama Legislature and the Georgia General Assembly was approved to dissolve the commission,” the article says. “Failure to receive an annual appropriation from the State of Alabama during the last eight fiscal years resulted in this decision which was approved by the HCC’s Board of Directors.”

Organized in 1970, the commission was a joint effort between Alabama and Georgia to “promote tourism, economic development, and historic preservation in the 18 counties that border the lower Chattahoochee River,” Purcell said in an article he wrote for the online Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Its efforts included publications, historical markers, folklife interpretations, rural architectural surveys, educational presentations, and preservation grants.