Q: Does the solar grid next to the water tank on Westgate Parkway provide electricity for the water tower light show?

A: The city has electrical connections that feed electricity generated by the solar panels into the city’s electrical grid. The electricity for the water tower lights comes from the electrical grid, not the solar panels.

In September 2017, representatives from the City of Dothan and the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority broke ground on the experimental solar project located between the entrance to Westgate Park and the Westgate Fire Station.

The water tower lighting was installed in late 2021. The colored lights can be pre-programmed for light shows, holidays and special events, and is used to brighten up the water tower year-round.

According to information on the AMEA website, the 160 solar panels at the Dothan site produce approximately 73,728 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.