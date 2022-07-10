Answer Man: Does the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker offer a virtual tour?

Q: Does the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker offer a virtual tour?

A: Yes. You can find a virtual tour link on the armyaviationmuseum.org website. The website includes details on the rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft on display and other information.

Out of the museum’s collection of more than 160 airplanes, helicopters, and other aircraft, there are approximately 50 aircraft on display in the public galleries at any one time. The museum maintains another 3,000 items in the historical property collection.

According to the website, the museum houses helicopters and airplanes “that trace the development and use of aviation by the Army in several areas to include: troop and cargo transportation; observation, scouting, and liaison duties; medical evacuations; and the use of armed helicopters as an offensive weapon of the combined arms team.

“The exhibits give you a snapshot in time of different items from the museum’s collection, as they would have been used.”

The virtual tour carries you through the exhibits, providing access to information boards, photos, and videos that enhance the experience. From the statues representing eras in U.S. Army Aviation history to the Vietnam Memorial and the Army Aviation Hall of Fame, the museum tells the story of Army aviation.