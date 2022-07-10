 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Answer Man: Does the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker offer a virtual tour?

  • 0
Answer Man: Does the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker offer a virtual tour?

This screenshot shows exhibits and informational links on the virtual tour of the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker.

 DOTHAN EAGLE

Q: Does the U.S. Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker offer a virtual tour?

A: Yes. You can find a virtual tour link on the armyaviationmuseum.org website. The website includes details on the rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft on display and other information.

Out of the museum’s collection of more than 160 airplanes, helicopters, and other aircraft, there are approximately 50 aircraft on display in the public galleries at any one time. The museum maintains another 3,000 items in the historical property collection.

According to the website, the museum houses helicopters and airplanes “that trace the development and use of aviation by the Army in several areas to include: troop and cargo transportation; observation, scouting, and liaison duties; medical evacuations; and the use of armed helicopters as an offensive weapon of the combined arms team.

“The exhibits give you a snapshot in time of different items from the museum’s collection, as they would have been used.”

People are also reading…

The virtual tour carries you through the exhibits, providing access to information boards, photos, and videos that enhance the experience. From the statues representing eras in U.S. Army Aviation history to the Vietnam Memorial and the Army Aviation Hall of Fame, the museum tells the story of Army aviation.

More Information

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIGHTING UP THE DOTHAN SKY

Area residents gathered at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday night to watch Dothan's July 4th fireworks show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert