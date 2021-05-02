Answer Man: Has Alabama changed its move-over rules?

Q: Has Alabama changed its rules on moving over and slowing down when you spot a vehicle with flashing lights?

A: Alabama’s “Blue Light” law was amended effective Jan. 1, 2010, to include all emergency vehicles, not just law enforcement vehicles.

Later, the law was changed to add other vehicles engaged in official duties on or along the road. It specifically includes garbage, trash, refuse or recycling collection vehicles that are actively collecting materials on the roadside.

Effective Sept. 1, 2019, the Alabama Move Over Act was amended to increase fines for violating the law.

The fine increased to $100 for a first violation, $150 for a second violation, and $200 for a third or subsequent violation. Previously, the fines were $25, $50 and $100.

According to the text of the law, drivers should heed the following rules: