Answer Man: Has Alabama changed its move-over rules?

Q: Has Alabama changed its rules on moving over and slowing down when you spot a vehicle with flashing lights?
A: Alabama’s “Blue Light” law was amended effective Jan. 1, 2010, to include all emergency vehicles, not just law enforcement vehicles.
Later, the law was changed to add other vehicles engaged in official duties on or along the road. It specifically includes garbage, trash, refuse or recycling collection vehicles that are actively collecting materials on the roadside.
Effective Sept. 1, 2019, the Alabama Move Over Act was amended to increase fines for violating the law.
The fine increased to $100 for a first violation, $150 for a second violation, and $200 for a third or subsequent violation. Previously, the fines were $25, $50 and $100.
According to the text of the law, drivers should heed the following rules:
a. When driving on an interstate highway or other highway with two or more lanes traveling in the direction of the law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, wrecker, utility service vehicle, vehicle displaying flashing lights, or garbage, trash, refuse, or recycling collection vehicle, the driver shall vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, wrecker, utility service vehicle, vehicle displaying flashing lights, or garbage, trash, refuse, or recycling collection vehicle, unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer. If it is not safe to move over, the driver shall slow to a speed that is at least 15 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer.
b. When driving on a two-lane road, the driver shall move as far away from the law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, wrecker, utility service vehicle, vehicle displaying flashing lights, or garbage, trash, refuse, or recycling collection vehicle as possible within his or her lane and slow to a speed that is 15 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit when the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour or greater or travel at 10 miles per hour when the posted speed limit is 20 miles per hour or less, unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer.