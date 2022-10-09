Answer Man: Has anything been done about electric vehicles being too quiet?

Q: With the coming of hybrid and electric vehicles, has anything been done about them being too quiet for pedestrians and others to hear?

A: Yes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has formulated regulations on minimum sound requirements for hybrid and electric vehicles.

In 2009, the NHTSA conducted a study that showed an increased rate of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists with hybrid electric vehicles over internal-combustion engine vehicles in certain vehicle maneuvers.

In the wake of that study, automakers discussed the possibility of adding artificial sounds to make quiet cars more audible.

While advocates applaud how quietly hybrid and electric vehicles operate, safety concerns made a “too quiet” vehicle a liability. Background information on Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards rule No. 141 covers some of those concerns.

The alert sound on a vehicle is allowed to change with vehicle operating speed or direction, and the standard defines five different operating conditions: stationary in neutral or forward gear and with constant forward speed less than 10 km/h; reverse; and moving at constant forward speed from 10 km/h up to but not including 20 km/h, from 20 km/h up to 30 km/h, and at or just above 30 km/h.

Beyond that speed, alert sounds are no longer required as other sounds such as tires and airflow produce enough sound to make the vehicle detectable, the information says.

The section of the standard titled “Sameness requirement” requires vehicles of the same make, model, model year, body type, and trim level to have the same pedestrian alert sound per operating condition. The sameness requirement prevents manufacturers from equipping multiple sounds for the same operating condition.

One section states that the regulation “shall require manufacturers to provide, within reasonable manufacturing tolerances, the same sound or set of sounds for all vehicles of the same make and model and shall prohibit manufacturers from providing any mechanism for anyone other than the manufacturer or the dealer to disable, alter, replace, or modify the sound or set of sounds.”