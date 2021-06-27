Answer Man: Has Dothan’s First Baptist Church always been downtown?

Q: Has Dothan’s First Baptist Church always been downtown?

A: The church has had three addresses, all near the center of Dothan.

According to the 1984 book “The History of the First Baptist Church of Dothan, Alabama 1887-1983,” a small group of Dothan men and women of the Baptist faith began in the early months of 1887 meeting for worship in homes and in the Methodist Church, which had been formed by 1879.

In November 1887, the group organized as the First Baptist Church of Dothan. James C. Skipper was its first pastor. The nine charter members were the Rev. and Mrs. James C. Skipper, Dr. and Mrs. I.W. Mendheim, Mr. and Mrs. George Smallwood, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Keyton, and Mrs. Mary Clark.

George Smallwood donated a lot at 205 S. St. Andrews St. and in the summer of 1888 a rough, one-room church structure was erected at a cost of $420.

On June 13, 1892, the church purchased a site for a new building on the southeast corner of Main and Oates streets.

In 1893, construction began under the supervision of H.H. Brown, a First Baptist member and local building contractor. The sanctuary of the Gothic brick building seated 500 and the choir loft 20.