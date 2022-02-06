 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Answer Man: How big was Southeast Health when it started?
Answer Man: How big was Southeast Health when it started?

Answer Man: How big was Southeast Health when it started?

A 1950s artist’s rendering of the proposed county hospital in Dothan, called Southeast Alabama General Hospital when it opened in 1957. The building was designed by architect H.L. Holman Jr. of Ozark.

 SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ARCHIVES AND HISTORY

Q: How big was Southeast Health when it started?

A: When the healthcare facility opened in September 1957 as a community hospital called Southeast Alabama General Hospital, it had 111 beds. It has since grown into a 420-bed regional referral center providing diagnostic, clinical, surgical and patient care services.

According to the book “Southeast Alabama Medical Center: Fifty Years of Healing” published in 2007 to mark the facility’s golden anniversary, a countywide referendum was held in July 1949 to authorize Houston County to levy and collect a tax not to exceed four mills to fund the new hospital. The referendum passed, with 1,838 voting in favor and 490 voting against.

Ground-breaking ceremonies were held on Oct. 23, 1955, at a 10-acre site on U.S. 84 East. Site preparation and construction took almost two years, and Southeast Alabama General Hospital was formally dedicated on Sept. 1, 1957.

The hospital opened the doors for its first official day of operation on Monday, Sept. 9, 1957. During the hospital’s first month, hospital staff admitted 114 patients. They paid $8 a day for multi-bed wards and $10-$14 for a private room.

The first major addition, a 40-bed nursing home, opened in 1961. Seven years later, it was converted to an extended care facility. The decade also saw the addition of 70 beds and the development of new programs and ancillary services.

In 1977, the hospital broke ground for construction of a five-story patient tower. The facility took on a new identity – Southeast Alabama Medical Center. The final phase of the tower construction was accomplished in 1983. A sixth and seventh floor was added in the early 1990s.

The facility has been renovated and expanded many times during its history. Southeast Alabama Medical Center and its related subsidiaries became known as Southeast Health on Oct. 1, 2018.

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

