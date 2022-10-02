 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Answer Man: How can I find out who owns a piece of real estate in Dothan?

Answer Man: How can I find out who owns a piece of real estate in Dothan?

The parcel viewer app has a map and includes parcel, deed, and owner information and appraised values on land and buildings in Houston County.

Q: Where can I go to find out who owns a piece of real estate in Dothan?

A: The website at https://arcweb.houstoncountyal.gov/ParcelViewer/ offers several ways to search for properties in Dothan and the rest of Houston County.

The application overview includes explanations on how to use the app. It includes a map so you can identify parcels and see how they fit in an area.

Details include the property address, size of the parcel, details on the deed, a brief description of the parcel, owner information, and appraised value on the land and any buildings.

The map has a zoom feature that can focus on an area or neighborhood. Information on the website can be used to compare appraised values based on size and location.

Have a question? To submit a question, send it by email to jsailors@dothaneagle.com.

