Answer Man: How can industries find available sites in Alabama?

Q: How can industries looking to locate in Alabama find available sites?

A: The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce website at dothan.com includes links to a database of available industrial buildings and sites maintained by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

The database is fully searchable at www.EDPA.org and contains data on buildings greater than 5,000 square feet and sites greater than 20 acres.

On the DACC website, go to the drop-down menu under “Economic Development” to “Buildings & Sites.” It has options to view available properties in Houston County, other area communities, and the entire state.

The Dothan metro area includes Houston, Dale, Geneva, and Henry counties.

“The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce strives to keep building and site data as current as possible for available sites and buildings, but always encourages individuals to contact area realtors for available listings that may not have been entered into the database,” the DACC website says.

To access area realtors, visit the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s online Membership Directory and search for real estate.

“Interested parties should perform a thorough inspection of any advertised property and the information contained therein,” the website says.

To add a building or site to the list, contact Steve Turkoski, Project Manager, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, at (334) 792-5138 or sturkoski@dothan.com.